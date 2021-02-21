Kareen Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a boy, on February 21. The Bollywood couple is blessed with a second son after Taimur. On Sunday, as the news of the delivery was announced, the Internet went into a tizzy with the star couple's fans sharing images of Taimur as the second newborn. However, it shows the excitement with which fans are waiting for the first pictures of the baby.



Saif Ali Khan is now a Quadfather!



In a statement, Saif said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Meanwhile, members of the Kapoor family and Bollywood's who's who wished the couple through their official social media pages. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's elder sister shared an adorable old picture of her sitster and their father Randhir Kapoor, and captioned it saying, "That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove."

Kareena's aunt and Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, wished the couple saying, "Congratulations, Kareena and Saif. One more addition to the cuties."

Designer Manish Malhotra posted a story on his Instagram page congratulating the couple, saying, "Congratulations, Saif Ali Khan and my dearest Kareena Kapoor."

Kareena's best fried, Amrita Arora, posted a story on her Instagram, with the caption, "Congratulations, my love Kareena and Saifu."

Newly-wed Dia Mirza too wished the couple with a story on Instagram and congratulated not just Saif and Kareena, but also Taimur. She posted, "Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor, Saif and Taimur!"



Alia Bhatt, who is dating Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor, posted a story on her Instagram and captioned it, "Congratulations Bebo and Saif and my little Timtim. Can't wait to meet your baby brother."

It was Kareena's cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was among the first ones to reveal that the actress and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed a baby boy.