British actor Sacha Baron Cohen won the Golden Globes Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The sequel to the 2006 mockumentary, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, was released on Amazon Prime Video and was received well by the global audience. The film features Sacha as the fictional Kazakhastani journalist and television personality Borat Sagdiyev, while Maria Bakalova stars as his daughter Tutar. The film was shot in mid-2020, and Sacha was seen filming in disguide around Los Angeles. The narrative follows Borat who is in America, in 2020, to offer his daughter as a bride to Vice President Mike Pence during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The other nominees in the Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy were James Cordan for The Prom, Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton, Dev Patel for The Personal History of David Copperfield and Andy Samberg for Palm Springs.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also won the Best Picture - Musical/Comedy beating other films such as Hamilton, Music, Palm Springs and The Prom.