It's possible that Rosamund Pike just debuted the edgiest Golden Globes look of all time; the actor who won the award for Best Actress Comedy just showed up in some tulle and combat boots. Pike who won the award for her newest Netflix film I Care A Lot, wore a frumpy chic pink tulle dress by London-based designer Molly Goddard and paired it with some classic Amexander McQueen combat boots, for the virtual red carpet.

"Ladies, I salute you. Wow. I bet it looks like I care a lot. I do!" she said in her acceptance speech, adding that having to swim up from a sunken car was still "better than being in a room with Rudy Giuliani," which was possibly a nod to fellow nominee Maria Bakalova's "Borat" sequel scene. A day ago Pike took to Instagram to share that all Netflix nominees have been on a Zoom call.

"The @netflix Nominees Toast! Well that was cool. All the nominees of all this year’s awards ceremonies so far gathered together on one Zoom. As Ted Sarandos said, what these films and television shows have given us this year is “a sense of connection at the time we need it most”. I second that. The response to #icarelot has been collective almost in a way I would have imagined it had we been in cinemas. Quite an extraordinary effect. Thank you all of you who have watched the film and thank you," she said.