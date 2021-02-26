Malaika Arora keeps serving fitness goals to her fans and followers with her innovative approach to the daily routine. Her Instagram posts on topics such as skin care, yoga, diet and what to wear when working out are like a manual for anyone who wants to kickstart their fitness journey. Although the pandemic disrupted most of our fitness plans, it didn’t slow down the model. Among the latest products that she’s been endorsing are Reebok’s new range of walking shoes, and through her social media, she is seen advocating walking as a form of exercise. In a free-wheeling interview, Malaika shares her secrets and tips on how to stay fit. Excerpts:



How did the lockdown change your workout routine and diet plans?

I spent most of my time doing household chores, cooking, spending time with family and meditating. maintained a fitness routine through yoga and walking.



What does your daily workout include? Is it a mix of weight training, Pilates and yoga?

I start my day with yoga and meditation. I then step out of my house for a walk, after which I do some mindful eating.



What does your diet consist of? Could you give us a break-up of your meals?

I begin my day with a green juice and some nuts, I keep it light before a workout. Then I eat lunch, without depriving my body of anything that it craves. I just ensure I eat everything in moderation.



What is your cheat meal?

I don’t believe in dieting as I eat what my body demands and what my mind desires, of course in moderation. I eat what I like — be it avocados or biryani.



Can you give workout tips to those who used to workout actively, but have hit a plateau.

It’s okay to not to be motivated every day of the year. Once any individual hits a plateau in their fitness journey, they should take a break and come back to it when they are fully invested in the idea of being fit again. Pushing anyone beyond their comfort limit is often counter productive. However, one should always keep in my mind that a break should not be more than 5-7 days as the progression is often lost in case of a longer breaker.



What’s your advice to those who want to get a toned body?

For achieving a fit body and mind, I believe eating right is the best way. The balance should be 30 per cent exercise to 70 per cent diet in order to achieve the body you wish for. If one wishes to follow a particular and strict diet, then they should always consult a doctor or a trainer and follow a diet best suited for their body.



