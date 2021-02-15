Actress Jacqueline Fernandez announced her own fitness programme 'SheRox Cardio' on Instagram on Sunday. The first series of programme will see five workout tutorials, each 20 minutes long and focussing on one's entire body.

"I am so excited to announce that I have just launched SheRox Cardio exclusively on the #TRUCONNECTapp. SheRox Cardio has 5 amazing full body workouts suitable for all fitness levels," the actress and fitness enthusiast wrote on Instagram.



Sharing that these exercises have helped her stay active despite the hectic schedule that she follows, Jacqueline told IANS, "Keeping fit and active has always been important to me and I hope this programme can motivate as many people as possible towards improving their health and wellbeing while giving them a taste as to how I prepare for life on and off-set!"



The programme is available on a global fitness community app, TruConnect By TV.FIT.



On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Bhoot Police and Bachchan Pandey.