Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of Bhoot Police. They have been cast alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.



The spooky adventure comedy will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.



"I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script," says Kriplani and adds, "The script has gone through several changes after Rameshji and Akshai got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other in the film."



The team has begun the groundwork on the horror-comedy, which will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur, and is gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year.



"We are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. We aim to wrap 80 per cent of the film during the outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot at a set in Mumbai,” informs Producer Ramesh Taurani.



Meanwhile, Bhoot Police has been receiving massive trolling on social media after netizens pointed out that actor Ali Fazal has been replaced by Arjun Kapoor. Many threatened to dislike the film's trailer and teaser on YouTube and boycott the film.