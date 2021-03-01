Singer Andra Day has won the Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for The United States vs. Billie Holiday. In doing so, Day became only the second black performer to ever claim the prize.

The other nominees in the category were Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, Frances McDormand for Nomadland and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman.

Day, who was nominated for her portrayal of the iconic Billie Holiday in Hulu's The United States vs. Billie Holiday, wore a show-stopping gown from Chanel's Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection to mark the occasion. Ahead of the ceremony, the singer and actress had posed for a few photographs in the floor-length, muted gray gown with a sequin macrame bodice, embroidered detailing, a halter style neckline, and a sweeping tulle skirt.