Elle Fanning may have already won the bi-coastal Golden Globes this year, with her custom icy blue satin draped gown embellished with embroidered crystal brooches from Gucci. The Catherine The Great star a channeled modern-day Empress vibe with her look curated by Gucci's Alessandro Michelle. Fanning paired her gown with chic diamond danglers by vintage jewellery curator Fred Leighton

"Dressed up for a night in for the @goldenglobes Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day! @garethgatrell is our mega stills photographer on The Great and we had such a fun time taking these photos. Thank you @alessandro_michele for this glorious dress! I heart @gucci forever! And sparkling @leightonjewels," she wrote on Instagram.

Golden Globes 2021 is hosting its first-ever bi-coastal ceremony with hosts Tina Fey conducting the ceremony from the Rainbow Room in New York and co-host Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The hybrid format is set to include in-person presenters and an audience made up of essential workers. Winners will accept their awards virtually.