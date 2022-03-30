Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji finally wrap up Brahmastra in Varanasi

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has wrapped up its final leg in Kashi (Varanasi). Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were shooting in the holy city through this month. The film has been in production for five years now.

Ayan shared pictures from the sets and wrote, "And finally' It's a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we've finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!!"

He spoke about his experience of shooting in Kashi. The city, devoted to Lord Shiva, connects to the film thematically.

"Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of Part One: Shiva in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy, and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead! 09.09.2022 - Here we come."

Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film is pegged as a superhero-fantasy epic. Ranbir plays a DJ, Shiva, who is endowed with mythic powers.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra releases in theatres on September 9.