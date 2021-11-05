Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can’t take their eyes off each other in this Diwali photo

Alia Bhatt made this Diwali quite special for her fans as she shared an adorable picture of herself with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram account. The couple celebrated the festival of lights with their friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.



In the picture the two had their arms wrapped around each other as they look adorably into each other’s eyes. While Alia chose to wear a blue lehenga for puja, Ranbir complemented her in a black kurta-pajama set.



“Some light" and "Some love...Happy Diwali. (sic),” Alia captioned the picture. Apart from this, Alia also shared some lovely pictures of herself wearing the blue Sabyasachi lehenga.

Alia’s post has been receiving love from her fans and friends in the industry. Jacqueline Fernandez and Zoya Akhtar were among the first to take to the comment section and drop heart emojis on the post. “Aww you both I can trade the world for you both. (sic),” a fan wrote. “Alexa play Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono. LOVE IT. (sic),” another posted. “Get married already,” one comment read. (sic).”

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a few years now and many reports suggest that the couple is planning to get married this December as they have scheduled their professional commitments for the next year. Recently, there was a buzz that the two are getting married, to which Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor clarified that he is unaware of it. “I don’t know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don’t have any news on this,” he told a news portal. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also said that even she is waiting for some information on the wedding.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has already spoken about his wedding with Alia in one of his interviews. He had said that he would have been married to Alia if the Covid-19 pandemic hadn't changed their plans. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Brahmastra, a film that is proposed to be a fantasy trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji.