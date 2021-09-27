Reports: Ranbir Kapoor heads to Jodhpur with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt for his 39th birthday celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt are among the most popular love birds in Bollywood. The two recently made their way to Jodhpur and there were speculations that the couple was scouting for their wedding venue. However, recent reports claim that the two will be celebrating Ranbir’s birthday in Rajasthan. Ranbir will turn 39 on September 28 and ahead of the celebrations, both were spotted at the Jodhpur airport.

According to reports, Ranbir and Alia are staying in a fancy resort in the wild where leopards can be spotted. In pictures that have been going viral on the Internet, the couple is seen dressed casually. Alia wore a tie & dye jacket over her denims and t-shirt, while Ranbir chose sweatpants with a matching sweatshirt.

Rumours about Ranbir and Alia have been making rounds for a while now, however, both have stayed mum about their relationship. However, Alia keeps sharing Ranbir’s pictures on social media, and the two have been celebrating festivals and family functions together since the beginning of 2021.

On the work front, Ranbir is all set to treat fans with a big release Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt on March 18, 2022. Another film of the actor with Shraddha Kapoor will also hit the screens next year. His film with Alia, Brahmastra is also expected to hit the screens in 2022.