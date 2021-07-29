Alia Bhatt misses her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, shares a selfie of herself wearing his cap 

Actress Alia Bhatt appears to be missing her bae Ranbir Kapoor. She revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she has stolen his belongings, particularly his cap as she missed him.

Sharing a selfie of herself wearing Ranbir’s cap, Alia wrote, “When you miss him so you steal his belongings.” She added a cap and upside-down emoji and wrote, “& make sure you take many selfies (sic).”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for more than three years now.

Talking about their wedding plans, Ranbir had said in a previous interview to media sources that the two of them would’ve already been married by now if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. He was quoted as saying, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life (sic).”

Ranbir and Alia’s families share a close bond with each other. His sister Riddhima Kapoor had said during another interview that their mother, Neetu Kapoor was “totally chill” and will give the couple their space. She told media sources, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

Neetu had also recently shared a photo of her “world”, which included Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, and granddaughter Samaira. Ranbir too had celebrated Alia’s grandfather’s birthday with their families.

On the other hand, Alia was earlier seen spending time with Ranbir’s father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, when he was undergoing treatment in New York for cancer.

On the work front, the duo will be seen next in Brahmastra. Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera in the future. Meanwhile, Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, and Takht in the pipeline.