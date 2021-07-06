Karan Johar to direct Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Five years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar returns behind the lens to direct a full-length feature film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Sharing the announcement video on social media, Karan Johar wrote, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy.”







In another post, Karan Johar wrote, "Yes, it's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey!" ​



The film, scheduled for a release in 2022, also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

A day earlier, on Monday, the filmmaker had teased his fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes video clip of his successful films as a director. Through voice-over, Karan said, "The last five years for me have been about making 'Dharma Productions', 'Dharmatic Entertainment', 'DCA', 'Dharma 2.0' grow and push the cinematic boundaries through the lens of new and talented filmmakers."



He then stated his urge to go behind the lens and create a love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family.





"Personally, my primary passion always lies behind the camera. Telling stories, creating a world fill with the multitude of colours, eternal music, emotions and I feel it's time to go back to my favourite place - on set and to create what I adore the most -- love stories. I am extremely excited to announce my next film tomorrow - a love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family. I hope to seek all your well-wishes and blessings as I begin this journey," Karan said in the video.



The last two films that Karan had directed were short stories in Netflix’s anthology, Ghost Stories and Lust Stories. Before that, he had directed, written and produced Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.