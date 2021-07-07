Esha Deol Takhtani all set to make her OTT debut opposite Ajay Devgn

After a long hiatus, Esha Deol Takhtani is all set to return to the screen with a grand web debut. She will be seen opposite Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Rudra is being touted as an engaging, dark, and gritty crime-drama - making it one-of-its-kind in the Indian crime genre.

Esha Deol Takhtani

“I am really happy to collaborate for Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well. This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama, with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before. With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one and I am looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time who has been a fantastic co-star of mine in many films,” tells an excited Esha.

Rudra -- The Edge of Darkness is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The Hotstar Specials series will soon go on floors and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai.