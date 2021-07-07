'End of an era': Film industry mourns the demise of Dilip Kumar

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 98 years old.



In a span of over five decades, the veteran actor gave gems like Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Devdas (1955), Andaz (1949) and Gunga Jamuna (1961) among many others. Such was his work that he was credited for bringing a distinct form of method acting technique to Indian cinema.

Ever since the news came out this morning, messages of condolences have been pouring in from the film industry.



Mourning his death, Amitabh Bachchan called him an 'institution'.



"An institution has gone.. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar'.. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss.. Deeply saddened... An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again (sic)," tweeted Big B.



Sharing a photo of himself with the veteran actor Dilip Kumar, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji. (sic)"

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has directed Dilip Kumar in films like Vidhaata and Saudagar tweeted: "Saddest day of my life. Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words. RIP SAHEB (sic)."

Actor Paresh Rawal wrote: "Alvida Yusuf Saab."

Actor Kabir Bedi tweeted: "The passing of legendary Dilip Kumar truly marks the end of an era. He was the last to leave of Bollywood's triumvirate of iconic superstars: Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand #DilipKumar, all of whom I had the honour of knowing. Rest in peace, Dilip Saab. Your films have immortalised you (sic)."

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra recalled: "Many many years ago Dilip Saab had called some of us to his house. I remember Ketan Mehta and Govind Nihalani being there among others. He wanted us to make short films on communal harmony. I wish we had taken a picture! What a man. What an actor! Thank you, Sir!"

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote: "Deepest condolences to Saira ji and family. RIP @TheDilipKumar saab (sic)."



Sharing a black and white photo of the actor, Akshay Kumar wrote, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti (sic)."

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shantipic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Actor John Abraham wrote: "Rest in peace, Sir! #DilipKumar."



Actress Raveena Tandon posted: "A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti (sic)."



Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared: "No One like you!!! Have a great Journey from here on Master…. saadar naman. Rest in Peace (sic)."



Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: "I am so heartbroken by d news that the ‘King of Cinema' DILIP KUMAR has passed away. I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my fathers first cousin frm Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf ‘Lala'. He was very loving to me. 'Khuda Paiman Lala jan'. #DilipKumar (sic)."



"How to mourn you @TheDilipKumar Saab … The Greatest … Ever … Grateful to have witnessed on-screen and be spellbound by your genius (sic)," wrote Huma Qureshi.

How to mourn you @TheDilipKumar Saab … The Greatest … Ever … Grateful to have witnessed on-screen and be spellbound by your genius — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 7, 2021

Actor-comedian Vir Das wrote, "We lost a legend. Rest in peace #DilipKumar (sic)."



Actor Suniel Shetty tweeted: "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace (sic)."



Actress Renuka Shahane posted: "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incomparable legend Dilip Kumar sahab. RIP. His unsurpassed artistry has inspired and will continue to inspire actors all over the world. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji and his family. He is immortal through his art (sic)."



Actor Arshad Warsi tweeted: "We have lost the greatest actor Indian cinema has known. Dilip sahab was and will always be the bench mark of stardom and immense talent. I am glad he lived a full and loved life... you were and will always be in our prayers... KHUDA HAFIZ... (sic)"



Composer Vishal Dadlani shared: "@TheDilipKumar saab makes human mortality seem powerless when compared to a life well-lived. He'll always be with us. His work, his dignity, his artistic influence, his memory is woven into the fabric of Indian culture, forever. Condolences to Saira Banu ji. #DilipKumar (sic)."



Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Deepest condolences to smt #SairaBanu ji.. May the Almighty give her strength to bear this great loss (sic)."



Actor Aftab Shivdasani expressed: "Heroes get remembered but legends never die. Thank you for inspiring millions all over the world. Rest in glory Dilip sahab. An institution. An era. Prayers for your soul and deepest condolences to your family (sic)."



Actress Esha Deol posted: "#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."



Actor Ronit Roy wrote: "Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter (sic)."



Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared: "I must have been all of 4 yrs old whn i saw my 1st stampede.. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception, the guests went mad, especially the women, the stage broke! there was hysteria. #LEGEND.. my deepest condolences to #Sairaji n his family. His legacy continues (sic)."



Actor Vijay Varma posted: "Both and institution and a scholar in artistic pursuit.. there will never be anyone like you. Rest in glory King Dilip Kumar (sic)."



Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted: "Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence. #RIPDilipKumar (sic)."



Actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared: "Legend forever. Rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab. You will live in our hearts forever. Prayers and condolences to Saira ji, the family and fans (sic)."



Actress Diana Penty tweeted: "#DilipKumar Sahab, you are and will forever be, a legend. My deepest condolences to Saira Banu Ji and the family. May he rest in peace (sic)."



"The emperor of acting. Artists never die. They just change roles. Alvida #DilipKumar sahab (sic)," wrote Vivek Agnihotri.



Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Saira Banu.