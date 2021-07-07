Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 98 years old.



The actor was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted last Tuesday after he complained of breathlessness.



"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return (sic)," informed his family friend Faisal Farooqui.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021



Over the last few years, the actor has been in and out of the hospital with illnesses ranging from a chest infection to pneumonia. He was also hospitalised last month on June 6. He underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure and was discharged five days later on June 11.



Also read | 'The greatest': Film industry mourns the demise of Dilip Kumar

The veteran actor, whose real name is Yusuf Khan, appeared in some of Indian cinema's most iconic and landmark films including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, Madhumati and Ganga Jamuna.



Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Saira Banu.



Also read | Dilip Kumar's body taken home, funeral this evening