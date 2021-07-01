Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Khar-based Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai to address medical issues related to old age

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Khar-based Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai to "address medical issues" related to old age, informed his family friend Faisal Farooqui.

Thanking his fans for their love and prayers, Faisal took to the veteran actor's Twitter handle to share, "Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab (sic)."



Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 30, 2021

Dilip Kumar was reportedly taken to the hospital on Tuesday after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. According to the sources, he is currently stable.

"He was admitted on Tuesday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," a hospital insider told PTI.

This is the second time that the 98-year-old actor has been hospitalised within the span of a month. He was also hospitalised on June 6. He was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days on June 11.



We wish him a speedy recovery.