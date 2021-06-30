Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital after he complained of breathlessness

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. The veteran actor reportedly complained of breathlessness.



As per reports, he is stable now.

This is the second time this month that the 98-year-old actor has been hospitalised. He was also hospitalised on June 6 for breathlessness and was later discharged on June 11.

However, unlike last time when regular health updates were tweeted from the actor's official account, followed by an update from his wife veteran actress Saira Banu where she also thanked his fans for their duas (prayers), no update has been shared on behalf of him or his wife as of now. More details awaited.