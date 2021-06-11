Veteran actor Dilip Kumar got discharged from hospital on Friday. The actor and his wife Saira Banu were clicked by the paparazzi as they were driven back home from Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The former actress obliged the paps and waved at them. In an interaction with media outside the hospital, the star’s wife said, “The doctors have treated Dilip sahab. Please pray for him, he is all right, we are taking him home. Doctors have asked him to rest. They have prescribed some medicines and antibiotics that have to continue at home. Thank you for your duas.”

Meanwhile, the senior actor’s family friend Faisal Farooqui also shared updates about his wellbeing on his Twitter handle. “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. (sic).” --Faisal Farooqui

The actor was in the hospital for a couple of days after complaining breathing issues. He was admitted over the weekend, and was discharged after treatment for bilateral pleural effusion. The senior star was being helped by hospital staff as he lay on a stretcher while Saira Banu was seen walking beside him.

All this while Saira Banu kept fans updated through social media. On June 7, a photo of the senior actor with Saira was shared on his official Twitter handle and since then, fans had been praying for his speedy recovery. On Thursday, Dr Jalil Parkar told a news portal about the actor’s health and the discharge. Meanwhile, Saira ensured that all rumours related to his health were dismissed.