'Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend': PM Modi

author_img Team Indulge Published :  07th July 2021 09:54 AM   |   Published :   |  07th July 2021 09:54 AM
dilip-kumar-photo-1

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness. He was 98. 

Describing his demise as 'a loss to the cultural world', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Dilip Kumar will always be remembered as a cinematic legend. 

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," tweeted the Prime Minister Modi.
 


Extending his condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come (sic)."
 


In a span of over five decades, the veteran actor gave gems like Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Devdas (1955), Andaz (1949) and Gunga Jamuna (1961) among many others. Such was his work that he was credited for bringing a distinct form of method acting technique to Indian cinema.

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Saira Banu.

