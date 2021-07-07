'Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend': PM Modi

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness. He was 98.



Describing his demise as 'a loss to the cultural world', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Dilip Kumar will always be remembered as a cinematic legend.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," tweeted the Prime Minister Modi.



Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021



Extending his condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come (sic)."



My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.



His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021



In a span of over five decades, the veteran actor gave gems like Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Devdas (1955), Andaz (1949) and Gunga Jamuna (1961) among many others. Such was his work that he was credited for bringing a distinct form of method acting technique to Indian cinema.

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Saira Banu.



Also read | 'The greatest': Film industry mourns the demise of Dilip Kumar