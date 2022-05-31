Teaser for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra out; first looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy revealed

Actress Alia Bhatt, who will be seen next in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, shared the teaser for the upcoming film on Instagram on Tuesday and announced the release date for the trailer.

Sharing the teaser in a post, Alia wrote in the caption, “In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours. TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH (sic).”

The teaser shows Ranbir as Lord Shiva and Alia as Isha, who are caught up in a massive storm. The first looks of cast members Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni were also revealed in the teaser.

Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of Professor Arvind Chaturvedi and Nagarjuna will be seen as an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Meanwhile, Mouni’s character will be Damayanti. Brahmastra also stars Dimple Kapadia, with a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji visited Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh today (May 31) to promote Brahmastra along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The duo received a grand welcome at Vizag, with fans felicitating them with giant garlands and a shower of flower petals.

Ranbir also spoke about the making of this film during the motion poster launch earlier this year and recalled his late father Rishi Kapoor’s opinion on it. Ranbir was quoted as saying at the event: “I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Who takes so long to make a film?’ ‘Who spends so much money? Ranbir, you’re not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta’ (Who watches VFX in India? No one will watch a film made with VFX) (sic).”

The film is the first part of a fantasy trilogy based on the mythology of Lord Shiva and the Brahmastra, a celestial weapon created by Lord Brahma (The Brahmastra, the Higher Brahmastra, and the Brahmashirsha Astra are supernatural weapons collectively called the Brahma weapons).

Brahmastra, which is produced by Karan Johar, has been in the making for quite some time now. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly fell in love on the sets of this movie and got married in April 2022.

