‘Still haven't realised that we are married,’ says Ranbir Kapoor on his married life with Alia Bhatt 

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for five years and got married at their Vastu residence in Mumbai

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot with actress Alia Bhatt on April 15, 2022, has opened up on how their marriage has been so far. He said that it doesn't even feel like that they are married since both of them quickly resumed work soon after the wedding.

The actor made the revelation during a promotional event for his upcoming film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukherji. He also said that both of them might take a week off for a holiday after Alia returned from London, and after Shamshera was released.

Media sources quoted him saying, “There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven't realised that we are married (sic).”

When asked about Alia’s Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone and whether he had similar plans to pursue a career in the English film industry, Ranbir told media sources that he had no Hollywood dreams. He added that he only has dreams of Brahmastra and that he is “happy where he is currently” and is “very scared of auditions.”

Ranbir also spoke about the making of Brahmastra during the motion poster launch earlier this year and recalled his late father Rishi Kapoor’s opinion on it. Ranbir was quoted as saying at the event: “I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Who takes so long to make a film?’ ‘Who spends so much money?' 'Ranbir, you’re not making one penny on this film.' 'VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta’ (Who watches VFX in India? No one will watch a film made with VFX) (sic).”

The film is the first part of a fantasy trilogy based on the mythology of Lord Shiva and the Brahmastra, a celestial weapon created by Lord Brahma. Brahmastra will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy and will release in theatres on September 9 this year in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

