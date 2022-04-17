Breaking Conventions: A sneak-peek into the wedding rituals of Ranbir and Alia

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot after a five-year long courtship on April 14 in a private ceremony. As the newly-wed couple wrapped up with the wedding saga by hosting an intimate reception at Vastu yesterday, we take a look at the ways in which Alia and Ranbir took the lesser travelled route by breaking wedding conventions:

1. The Pheras:

Alia’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt revealed to the media that instead of traditional 7 pheras, the couple took only 4 pheras around the holy fire. The rituals were guided by the Kapoor family’s traditional pandit who has been working with them for years now. Rahul further added that each of the pheras represented a blessing for the couple.

2. Eight or Infinity?

Alia added a personal touch to every bit of her bridal look and if there is one thing that stole our hearts, it has to be the inclusion of Ranbir’s lucky number 8 in her bridal trousseau. She wore a customised Mangalsutra and Kalire with the number eight attached to them. Her contemporary Chooda happened to be a set of eight and the number was also etched in her Mehendi as well. The fun part is, the digit is also symbolic of infinity from a different perspective. We wish the newly-weds a happily ever after!

3. Ditching the Red:

Ranbir and Alia walked on a path taken by many celebs in the recent past with an Ivory- Gold ensemble. Pastels have taken the centre stage as the most sought after wedding hue ever since Anushka Sharma ditched red for a powder pink Sabyasachi lehenga in 2017. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia and Ankita Lokhande followed her footsteps with Alia being the latest addition to this list.

4. Beauty Unfiltered:

Alia Bhatt took a road less travelled and kept her wedding make-up minimal. In a world that runs behind beauty standards set by Instagram filters, she let the glow of love do the job on her D-day. She made the idiom “One glows differently when they’re happy” come true.

5. Let Loose:

A low bun is the go-to choice for most Indian brides so as to keep up with the quintessential heavy hair ornaments and veil. Alia let her hair loose for the special day and let the subtle waves take her dreamy look a notch higher. She complimented it with a broad Kundan Mathapatti and an easy-breezy ivory veil.

6. Talk to the Hand:

Every bit of Alia’s outfit screamed minimalism and so did her Mehendi design. She did away with heavy henna-laden hands and opted for a simple design around the tip of her fingers, the centre of her palm and hand. Unlike desi brides, her mehendi design did not go beyond the wrist.

7. Bejewelled Bijouterie:

Alia was a truly exceptional bride as she customised each part of her wedding look according to her choices. She did not only opt for everything minimal, her wedding look soothed our eyes and made us realise Desi ceremonies need not always be about OTT outfits, sparkles and traditions. She chose a unique Kalira with star, cloud and bird trinkets hanging from the bangle.

8. A Homely Affair:

Bollywood celebs are quite synonymous with extravaganza, but Ranbir and Alia inspired a lot of us by keeping things really intimate and low-key. The duo chose to get married on the 7th floor balcony of Ranbir’s residence Vastu and had a small list of guests that included close friends and family members only.