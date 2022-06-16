Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt board a mythic mission

The trailer of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is out. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the superhero fantasy film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, a young DJ bestowed with mythical powers, namely the ability to control fire. The story, as broadly laid out, traces Shiva's initiation into a powerful secret society, who both wield and protect divine cosmic weapons. Shiva is guided on his journey by Guru, a mentor figure played by Amitabh Bachchan, and falls in love with Isha (Alia Bhatt). Also in the cast is Nagarjuna as the bearer of the 'Nandiastra', and Mouni Roy as the leader of an evil cult.

As the big-scale, particle effects-heavy trailer points out, the film's conflict springs from the hunt for the Brahmastra, the most powerful of divine weapons, which evil powers want to usurp and which Shiva must protect at all costs.

Shiva is the first of a three-part franchise touted as India’s first original universe, namely The Astraverse. The story is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine ‘Astras’ (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the most deadly amongst these divine weapons; the Lord of all the Other Astras - named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the BRAHMĀSTRA, is now waking up. And it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today.

A synopsis of the first film reads, "BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named… Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire. Experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the DIVINE HERO of the universe.'

On the release of the trailer, director Ayan Mukerji shares, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true!”

Brahmāstra is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It will release theatrically on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is presented by S.S. Rajamouli in South Indian languages.

