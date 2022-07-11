Ranbir Kapoor opens up on fatherhood, does not want Alia Bhatt to ‘sacrifice her career’

Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the topic of fatherhood in a chat with media sources recently. The actor said during the interview that he does not want Alia Bhatt to sacrifice her dreams after having the baby and be available for the child most of the time. He added that he wants to share parenting responsibilities with the actress.

“Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also (sic),” the actor was quoted as saying.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022. Alia recently took to social media to announce their pregnancy with a picture of her ultrasound test.

Sharing their plans for Alia’s career after the child is born, the Tamasha actor told sources that he wants to see the actress grow further in her career. “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it (sic),” Ranbir said in the interview.

On the work front, Alia recently returned from Europe after finishing shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot. Gal had also shared a note and a picture with Alia on social media.

Ranbir will next appear in Ayan Mukherji's fantasy-epic Brahmāstra. The film also features Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, which is slated for release on July 22, 2022.

