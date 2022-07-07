I like to be part of original stories and especially, original music: Ranbir Kapoor on Shamshera’s original score

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the action movie Shamshera, which is his first movie after four years. Amidst promotions for the movie, the actor has talked about how he is happy that Shamshera boasts an original score in the age of remixes.

“Not to put remixes down, they have their own place in the world and the audiences enjoy it. But, I like to be part of original things, ideas, original stories and especially, original music. I have been so fortunate that a lot of my success and popularity has come through the music of my films (sic),” he said.

Praising music directors and singers of his previous films, he added: May it be Mohit Chauhan, or Arijit Singh, or Pritam, or AR Rahman or all the different musicians that I have worked with, they’ve really been instrumental in my growth as an actor and as a star. With Shamshera that’s another step.

The first two songs of Shamsera have been released. The first one which was released on June 29, Ji Huzoor, is a catchy dance track with an addictive chorus, sung by Aditya Narayan.

The second track, which was released today, is a romantic single titled Fitoor, sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Both songs are composed and produced by Mithoon. Yash Raj Films, the producer of the film, tweeted about the same today.

That forever kind of love #FITOOR Song out NOW - https://t.co/rIfYMlFdUe

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/X7ujZklhwE — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 7, 2022

Ranbir has shown special love for Fitoor. “I love Fitoor. It’s a lovely romantic track, the quintessential love song that I hope people also love. The scale of Fitoor is just insane and it will look grand on the big screen,” he further added.

About Shamshera’s music album and his hopes for it, he commented: Of course, Shamshera is a period action entertainer. So, the music also had to fit in that period so that it’s not jarring. The film has very different kinds of songs. It’s got a good amalgamation of different kinds of music which I really like and I hope people like it too.

Directed by Karan Malhotra and starring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, the movie is set to hit screens on July 22nd in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is highly anticipated by his fans since it marks the comeback of the star after four years.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. This is the story of Shamshera, who became a slave, a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity.

Apart from Shamshera, he is also starring in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, a mythological movie with his newlywed wife Alia Bhatt. The movie is set to release theatrically on September 9. He is also starring in Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie, and in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

