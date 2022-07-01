‘I have never seen Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as equal to me; they are larger than life:’ Ranbir Kapoor on his favourite heroes

Actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his favourite celebrities from Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, with complete awe in the second episode of RK Tapes that dropped today, on July 1.

RK Tapes is a three-episode series in which the actor gets candid with his fans and shares some of the lesser-known things about him.

While the Barfi actor talked about his love for Hindi cinema during the first episode, he focused on the ‘heroes’ in Bollywood who shaped him in the latest episode. The one-minute, 30-second video opens with Ranbir sitting in a cinema hall and delivering a short dialogue, which is followed by him revealing that he wanted to become like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan after he grew up. “I wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan... When I grew up, I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan and finally, I became Ranbir Kapoor (sic),” the actor said.

He also shared that the ‘reel-life heroes’ were his ‘real-life heroes’ while growing up. However, despite being so enamoured by them, his choice of films was different from his idols, the actor is seen confessing in the video.

The versatile actor, who scored with his impressive performances in films like Rockstar, Tamasha, Rocket Singh, Wake Up Sid, and Sanju, to name a few, also shared that he still has an important dream to fulfill. He avers, “I may have satisfied the actor in me, but when I look back at that 12- year-old Hindi film hero obsessed Ranbir, I feel he still has to fulfill his dream (sic).” He also remembered his dad, Rishi Kapoor, appreciating his work and his journey.

Towards the end of the episode, he stressed on how he will always be in awe of his heroes. “I have never seen them as equal to me; they are larger than life – on-screen and off-screen. And if I can be even two percent of what they were/are my life will be set (sic),” signed off Ranbir.

The actor will be seen as a larger-than-life hero in Shamshera, which will be released in theatres on July 22.