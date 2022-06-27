Shamshera trailer: Ranbir presents his dual characters

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming period epic Shamshera was revealed on Friday. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, also features Vaani Kapoor.

The year is 1871. Ranbir Kapoor is a dacoit during the British Raj. The trailer shows him looting merchants in the name of his father, Shamshera, a revolutionary. Vexed by his antics, the merchants knock on the doors of the Raj.

Enter Sanjay Dutt’s Shuddh Singh, an Indian officer employed by the British who is tasked with handling the dacoits. Ina double-role, Ranbir plays the carefree dacoit son and his brooding revolutionary father. The glimpse of the film promises a lot of action.