Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor to launch Shamshera trailer in three cities

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with his co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, and director Karan Malhotra, will be travelling to three different cities to launch the trailer of their upcoming film, Shamshera.

Discussing their plans for the trailer launch, Ranbir was quoted as saying to media sources, “I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It’s a film that we want to take to a large audience. It’s a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we’re gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that (sic).”

Sanjay shared that he has seen the film and is sure that it will connect to the whole of India. He told media sources, “A film like this is an out-and-out entertainer and it celebrates everything that is good about our quintessential Hindi films we have all grown up on (sic).”

Vaani added, “I am thrilled to kickstart Shamshera promotions with a three-city trailer launch that will see us interact with fans and audiences. We hope everyone loves our trailer that is being released with such grandeur (sic).”

Last week, following a fan activation event, the first poster of the epic period film was leaked. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after four years since Sanju, which went on to become a blockbuster of the year.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general named Shudh Singh. The film follows the story of a man, Shamshera, who becomes a slave, and then becomes a leader and a legend for his tribe who relentlessly fights for the freedom and dignity of his tribe.

The high-octane entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India, with Ranbir essaying the titular character. Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in the film. Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza produced by Aditya Chopra will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.