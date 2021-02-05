Last year in August, Sanjay Dutt announced that he was taking a “short break” for “some medical treatment”. He added,”My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” Following this, he flew to the United States for his cancer treatment.

On his twins’ 10th birthday, he shared a wonderful news through his Instagram page. He said,”The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family.” He further expressed his gratitude towards Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who took good care of him.

Yesterday, on World Cancer Day, Sanjay Dutt went on to create awareness by announcing that he is also appointed by the United Nations Institute for training and research at The Defeat NCD partnership Global Champion for Cancer Care. Neither Sanju nor his family revealed the exact prognosis but reports say that Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt lost his mother Nargis Dutt after she succumbed to the battle with pancreatic cancer. Sanjay Dutt’s first wife also lost her life after her fight with brain cancer.

Rahul Mittra, producer and Sanjay’s close friend, stated in an interview,”I still cannot forget the first time I spoke to him after it was confirmed that he had the Big C. I broke down on the phone and told him to promise me that he would come out of it. And he promised. He told me that I should take care of myself as friends have to be strong. It was so reassuring. Sanju is a rock. He was determined to defeat cancer.

Hats off to his will-power.”

Sanjay Dutt’s last movies were Panipat, Sadak 2 and Torbaaz which streamed on Netflix in 2020. He will be seen in a period drama produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films - KGF Chapter 2 as Adheera. He will also be seen in Shamshera, produced by Aditya Chopra, a film set in the 1800s.