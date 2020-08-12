Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer and according to media reports he will by flying to the US for immediate treatment.



Earlier in the day, the 61-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform his fans that he is taking a short break for medical treatment. The actor also urged his fans to not worry or pay attention to any other speculation.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," Sanjay Dutt tweeted.

On Saturday, Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he complained of breathlessness and discomfort in the chest. The actor also underwent a test for COVID-19 and his result was negative for the novel coronavirus. Dutt was discharged on Monday.



On the work front, he will next be seen in Sadak 2, which will premiere on August 28.