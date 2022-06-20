Shamshera first poster gets leaked, Ranbir's look creates a buzz

The first poster of the epic period film Shamshera, which will see Ranbir Kapoor returning to the big screen four years after Sanju, was leaked following a fan activation event.

The makers were reportedly set to kick-start the film campaign next week. Activities had been meticulously planned by Yash Raj Films leading up to the trailer launch.

However, all those plans have now fallen apart as with the first poster was leaked on Twitter. Fans went into a frenzy and Ranbir's heavily guarded look drove the internet wild. Fans and audiences have given two thumbs up to Ranbir's look as Shamshera, calling this to be one of the hottest looks sported by an actor on screen.

YRF admitted to the leak. All fingers point towards a fan activation event that was recently held with Ranbir. Due to this development, the production house will have to rejig all plans.

When contacted, a YRF spokesperson confirmed to IANS saying, "Yes, we have been monitoring this situation since morning. There has been a leak and it's quite unfortunate. Ranbir is coming back to the big screen after 4 years and we wanted to guard Ranbir's look till people see the trailer because we were aware that it would be the biggest talking point (sic)."

"We will now need to rejig our entire plan in the run-up to the trailer launch. We should have more updates to share in the next two days (sic).", the spokesperson added.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. The film follows the story of a man, Shamshera, who becomes a slave, and goes on to become a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India with Ranbir essaying the titular character. Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in the film. Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.