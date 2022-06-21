Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera gets release date, to be IMAX-ready

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera will release in IMAX on July 22. The makers have officially unveiled the first look of the actor, along with the release date of the movie.

The action entertainer is produced by Yash Raj Films and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Prior Indian films to have been released in IMAX include Dhoom 3, Baahubali 2, Padmaavat and others. In the first look poster, Ranbir is seen in a rugged look sporting long hair and a full-grown beard with a deep scar on his right eyebrow. He can also be seen holding a weapon.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. Ranbir plays a rebel, Shamshera, who fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity.

“Shamshera is a visual experience that has been designed to treat audiences with a spectacle like never before,” director Karan Malhotra said. “We are thrilled to release the film in IMAX, which will deliver the film’s visual extravaganza to audiences across the globe in the most immersive way. Shamshera is an entirely new concept for today’s audience, and, we feel, it is a visual delight given the uniqueness of the subject.

“When we set out to make this film, we were clear that Shamshera would be best enjoyed on the big screen and in IMAX,” he added. Shamshera marks Ranbir Kapoor’s return to big screens after a break of four years. His last film was Sanju in 2018. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.