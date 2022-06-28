Mahesh Bhatt prepares for 'grand debut' as grandfather

Veteran filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt couldn't hide his joy over the announcement by his daughter Alia Bhatt of the impending arrival of a grandchild.

After Alia and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy, Mahesh Bhatt expressed his happiness at becoming a grandfather and spoke about how he is preparing for the role of a grandfather as life turns a new leaf.

Bhatt told media sources: "Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our 'tribe' increase."

He added that the role of a grandfather will be the most important one for him to date and he can't just wait for his "grand debut".

"And now, I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut," the filmmaker further said.

Alia and Ranbir, who fell in love on the sets of their upcoming mythological fantasy adventure film 'Brahmastra' tied the nuptial knot earlier this year in April at the couple's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, while both of them have Brahmastra up for release in September, Ranbir also has the YRF production Shamshera on the horizon where he will share the screen with Sanjay Dutt, the subject of his 2018 biopic Sanju. He will also be starring in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, as well as signed a yet-to-be titled movie alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, is also working on her American debut with the Netflix movie Heart of Stone, acting alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In Bollywood, she also has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. She is also starring in the black comedy movie Darlings, opposite Shefali Shah.

