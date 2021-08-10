Farhan Akhtar is back in the director’s hot seat with Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

On the occasion of completing 25 years of Dil Chahata Hai, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has made the big announcement! Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Farhan's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

The team made the announcement for Jee Le Zaraa on social media on Tuesday with a motion poster on Instagram. Katrina Kaif wrote in the caption, “Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa (sic).” The poster shows Alia, Katrina, and Priyanka’s names appearing with a car that looks like it’s made from a collage of several locations in India.

The motion poster gives off a vibe similar to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, with road trips and friendship appearing to be the focus of the movie.

Farhan too shared the poster and revealed that filming will begin in 2022. He wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

Farhan also shared a cute teaser that was a montage of several scenes from Dil Chahta Hai, ZNMD, and Jee Le Zaraa, with the words, “About time the girls took the car out #JeeLeZaraa (sic),” written in the caption.

Jee Le Zaraa marks Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback after a decade. He had last directed Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 in 2011, after which he decided to pursue acting.

From the makers of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Ne Milegi Dobaara, the movie will be written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, and produced by Reema, Farhan, and Zoya Ritesh Sidhwani.

Jee Le Zaraa is expected to be released in 2023.

All three actresses have a slew of upcoming projects in their kitty. Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in and producing Darlings, an upcoming comedy-drama directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

On the other hand, Jee Le Zaraa would mark Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s comeback to Bollywood after The Sky Is Pink. The actress had worked with Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink as well.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline.