Ranbir Kapoor on his most challenging scene in Shamshera and upcoming films

Ranbir Kapoor, who is making headlines ever since he got married to Alia Bhatt in April this year, is once again in the news for his upcoming Karan Malhotra directorial Shamshera. The actor will be making his comeback after four years since Sanju was released. In a recently released video, Ranbir is seen talking about what made him say yes to Shamshera. “I think the story, the character, and the badass entertainer that it is,” the actor said. When asked about his most challenging scene in the film the actor revealed, “It was such a hard film. Never done a genre like this in my life. I think all the action scenes were very challenging, especially the train robbery scene which was designed as a single shot. I think that was a very challenging scene but it has come out very cool.”

Speaking about his personal life for the first time after his marriage, the Barfi actor said that he likes spending time with his wife Alia. He called his mother Neetu Kapoor an awesome mother and the most influential person in his life. Furthermore, when Ranbir was asked about two contemporaries he would like to go on a road trip with, he chose Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur. He stated that they were, “crazy people and lots of fun.” In addition, Ranbir is also heard saying that he would like to be stuck with SS Rajamouli, Lionel Messi and Arijit Singh on an island. “Rajamouli, so I can con him to make a movie starring only me which we will shoot on the island. Messi, so we can play some soccer and I can kiss his left foot. Arijit Singh, so at night we all can party and let him sing.”

Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera is slated to release on July 22 this year. Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie is slated to release on September 9.