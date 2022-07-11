Working on Shamshera was a nightmare: Ranbir Kapoor on working with Karan Malhotra

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of Shamshera, marking his comeback to the Bollywood scene after the 2018 movie Sanju.

However, he revealed in a recent interview with a media house that he was warned by his father Rishi Kapoor about working with director Karan Malhotra, who had directed his late father for the 2012 movie Agneepath.

Ranbir was quoted as saying: He had warned me, ‘Tu bahut pachtayega. Karan Malhotra bahut hard taskmaster hai. Bahut saare takes leta hai. So, be ready!’ (You will regret it a lot. Karan Malhotra is a hard taskmaster. He takes a lot of takes. So, be ready!) (sic)

Commenting on the shooting experience, he said in the interview: When we see the film, it’s all worth it. However, working on this film was a nightmare. It was the most physically draining film for me, Vaani and all of us. We were covered in dust. We were shooting in peak summer in Mumbai wearing woollen clothes. I also had a thick beard. We were supposed to do action. So, it was really hard. (sic)

Co-star Vaani Kapoor, who was also in the interview, was asked about her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor. She was quoted as saying: calm and coolness are the two adjectives I’ll use for him. He’s a dream co-actor. I don’t think there’s any co-actor of his who can say otherwise. She further added: Some actors come with a certain air about their stardom. He, on the other hand, is genuinely humble. There’s no pretence. I think we befriended each other very early.

She also revealed that her first meeting with Sanjay Dutt was way before Shamshera. She said in the interview: We were at some hill station, at the Taj hotel. We were walking down the stairs and we bumped into him. He ruffled my hair. I was a baby, completely unknown to him. My mom, meanwhile, exclaimed that ‘Oh my god, it’s Sanjay Dutt!’ She asked me if we can take a picture with him. He was so kind and nice-hearted. He picked me up and took a lovely picture. I must be having that photograph somewhere. I reminded him of it and told him, ‘Sir, that was our first meeting!’ (sic)

Vaani Kapoor also revealed in the interview that she has signed a film, but cannot disclose anything about it.

Shamshera is a period film set in the 1800s, in the fictitious city of Kaza, about a dacoit tribe and their struggle for independence against the British. Ranbir Kapoor will be playing a dual role in the movie. The movie is set to release on July 22.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor is also starring in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring alongside his newlywed wife Alia Bhatt. The movie is releasing in theatres on September 9.

