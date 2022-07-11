Vaani Kapoor had to learn horse riding to ace her part in 'Shamshera'

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who plays the role of a travelling performer Sona in the upcoming film Shamshera, had to learn horse riding for months to ace her role in the film. The training was integral to the film for the actress to get acclimatised to being around a horse.

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra, who has earlier directed Agneepath (2012) and Brothers (2015) said in a statement: "Vaani had to go through horse training because when you're training with an animal and you want to work with an animal on a film, you have to make a relationship with the animal... the horse that she trained with for the longest time eventually became a friend. (sic)"

Vaani added to this: "Even for horse riding, you need that emotional connection with the animal. They will throw you off otherwise. I remember I used to get this whole packet of biscuits, and that's how the trainer also told me to feed the horse, befriend the horse and it's so cute.

"I mean they're like the loveliest animals. I think it's extremely important to be friends with them first. They only know the language of love. (sic)"

Shamshera also marks Ranbir Kapoor's comeback after his last movie Sanju, which was released in 2018. The film arrives in cinemas on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Ranbir is also awaiting the release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, in which he acted alongside his wife Alia Bhatt.

