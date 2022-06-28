First look of Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film Phone Bhoot released

Phone Bhoot’s producer Farhan Akhtar shared the first look poster of the film, which stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, today on social media. The poster presents us with the lead actors in a quirky look with horror and fantastical elements around them. The film brings together Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan together on the screen for the first time.

“Phone Bhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you,” tweeted Farhan along with the poster.

The makers had released a title announcement video for the film on June 27 which had set a tone for the horror-comedy. The film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel productions will release on Oct 7, 2022. According to reports, the film will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas which will be releasing the same week.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif to team up with Vijay Sethupathi for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas

The film has been directed by Gurmeet Singh who is famous for directing the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur. The script for the film has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

On the work front, this will be Katrina’s first film after she and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last December. Katrina is also set to appear in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati and Salman Khan’s third film in the Tiger series which is scheduled for a December 2023 release.

This will be Siddhant’s second film this year after Gehraiyaan and the first appearance for Ishaan Khatter on the silver screen after his 2020 film Khaali Peeli and a cameo appearance in Adam Mckay’s Don’t Look Up.