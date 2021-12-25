Katrina Kaif to team up with Vijay Sethupathi for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas

Actress Katrina Kaif resumed her work on Friday after her grand wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. She took to her social media to announce her upcoming thriller Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan under the banner of Ramesh Taurani's Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt Ltd. Katrina will be sharing screen space with Tamil star Vijay Sethupati.

This film shoot was delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic. The film is set to release on December 23, 2022. The actors have already started their 30-day scheduled shooting. Katrina posted a picture with the team and quoted, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas!. I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix " (sic)."

Katrina's recent film Sooryavanshi in which she starred opposite Akshay Kumar has crossed the 100-crore mark. Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Mughizh, a feature film that depicted a family's life journey.

After making stellar film like Andhadhun and Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan is all set to direct Merry Christmas.