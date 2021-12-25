Samantha to join Varun Dhawan in Raj and DK's Citadel: reports

Actor Samantha will reportedly join Varun Dhawan in Raj and DK's Citadel spin-off.



The upcoming series, on Amazon Prime, is a localisation of the international spy drama being helmed by the Russo brothers. The mothership series (also titled Citadel) stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It will originate from the US and release in April next year. Simultaneously, localised editions are being developed in India, Mexico, Italy and Spain.



According to reports, the Indian edition of Citadel will go on floors next year. The spy series centers on super agents around the world. The local version is independently set but will connect with and cross-reference the mothership series. The show is expected to drop on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.



Samantha made her Hindi streaming debut in The Family Man season 2 (also directed by Raj and DK). She is making her Bollywood feature debut in a film produced by Taapsee Pannu.