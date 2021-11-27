Samantha to make international debut with Arrangements of Love

Samantha will be making her international debut with Arrangements of Love. The film will be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, who has previously helmed Downton Abbey and The Good Karma Hospital.



She was recently lauded for her role as the antagonist in the second season of Amazon Prime Video series Family Man.



Samir Sarkar, of Singapore’s Magic Hour Films, who has previously award-winning produced Nasir and Jonaki, will be executive producing the project.



Arrangements of Love is an adaptation from the 2004 book by Timeri N Murari who is known for the bestseller The Taliban Cricket Club.



The film follows a Welsh-Indian man on his hunt to find his estranged father with an unplanned visit to his homeland. Samantha plays a strong-willed yet funny 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. She is a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage.



Arrangements of Love was the sole Asian project selected at the Toronto International Financing Forum. The film is expected to commence shooting in August, 2022.