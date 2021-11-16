First look posters of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Samantha out

The makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal have released the first look of lead actors, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha, from the film yesterday. Vijay Sethupathi's character is named Rambo, while the characters played by Samantha and Nayanthara are named Khatija and Kanmani, respectively.

Speculations around the film's straight-to-streaming release are rife, but the makers are yet to announce whether the film will be opting for a direct OTT release or will hit the big screens.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks the second collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and director Vignesh Shivan after their 2015 comedy, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, which also starred Nayanthara. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Vijay Kartik Kannan of Doctor fame will be serving as the cinematographer.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced.