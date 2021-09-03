Tamil director Atlee's next film with SRK and Nayanthara is all set to roll  

It is finally confirmed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with the multi-award-winning Arun Kumar, better-known professionally as Atlee, for his yet-untitled film.

Although the news has been doing the rounds for quite some time, it is now being reported that SRK, who was in Spain shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan, is now in Pune working on Atlee's next.

SRK is said to be playing a double role -- that of a father and a son. This, incidentally, won't be Atlee's first film featuring Bollywood stars. His 2019 Tamil sports action film, Bigil, a Vijay-Nayanthara star vehicle, had Jackie Shroff as one of the principal actors.

The film also features Nayanthara, popularly known as the 'lady superstar' of South Indian cinema, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, who was recently seen in the web series Tandav and Sunflower.