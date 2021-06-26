Actress Nayanthara, who has worked primarily in south-Indian films so far, may now be making her debut in Bollywood through director Atlee’s next film, which will also star actor Shah Rukh Khan, according to reports.

Atlee, who has made his mark in Kollywood through movies like Raja Rani, and actor Vijay-starrers Theri, Bigil, and Mersal, will be making his directorial debut in Bollywood as well with this movie.

However, other details about the film have not been revealed so far. Atlee had given a hint about this project during a Twitter conversation in 2019. Atlee had said, “I have a huge amount of love and respect for SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it (sic).” An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Reports claimed that the movie has been in the making for over a year now, and that the crew has also started pre-production for the film. Media sources also said Kannada actor Sudeep Sanjeev will be playing the role of the antagonist.

Nayanthara has already worked with Atlee on two movies so far: Raja Rani and Bigil. The actress was last seen in the Tamil film Mookuthi Amman, directed by comedian R J Balaji and NJ Saravanan, and in director AR Murugadoss’ Darbar.

Nayanthara has quite a few upcoming projects in her kitty. She is all set for the release of the Tamil thriller Netrikan, which is a remake of Korean film Blind. The actress will also be playing one of the lead roles in director Siva’s Annaatthe, alongside Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.