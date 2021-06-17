Actress Priyamani, who has been receiving rave reviews for her performance as Suchi in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, recently opened up about her experience working with actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Priyamani, who had appeared for a dance number alongside Shah Rukh Khan for the song 1234 in Chennai Express, revealed that during one of their breaks from the shoot, the two of them had played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad, after which he gifted her INR 300. Priyamani added that she still has that money in her purse.

Also read: Filmmaker Bharathiraja seeks ban on The Family Man 2, threatens to boycott all Amazon services

Talking about her experience working with Shah Rukh, Priyamani said in an interview that the actor had been sweet and humble. She was quoted as saying, “We shot this (song) in Wai for over five nights and it was great. He is called the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ for a reason. He is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country. And he never lets that success get into his head.

She added further, “When we shoot, he is such a sweet guy and as normal as anybody can be. He makes everybody comfortable around him. I think his persona, his charisma itself makes you love him more because of the human being that he is (sic).”

Also read: The Family Man creators explain the reason behind Samantha Akkineni’s dark skin make-up, and why they didn’t reveal the Lonavala plot

Priyamani also spoke about the fun they had on the set and said, “He made me extremely comfortable right from day one, from the time I met him — I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time, till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me Rs. 300, which I still have with me in my wallet (sic).”

Priyamani had played the role of Suchi, Manoj Bajpayee’s (Srikant Tiwari’s) wife in The Family Man series.

She admitted in an interview to media sources that “half the nation now hated her” after the second season of the series was released on Amazon Prime Video, since she had portrayed the role of a wife who appeared to be cheating on her husband. Priyamani was quoted as saying, “I think I have succeeded in playing the role so effectively that half the nation hates me now. I think then I must have done something right.”