Telugu film Narappa, which is the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Asuran (meaning ‘monster’), will be on the big screen on May 14, 2021, according to Suresh Productions, one of the producers of the movie.

Suresh Productions’ Twitter handle also shared a poster of Narappa featuring a fierce-looking Venkatesh Daggubati.

Narappa, directed by Srikanth Addala, will be produced jointly by Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations. Music will be composed by Mani Sharma, with Shyam K Naidu as the cinematographer.

The Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani-starrer also has actors Prakash Raj, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, Karthik Rathnam, Rao Ramesh, and Rajiv Kanakala playing prominent roles.

Venkatesh will be playing the role which actor Dhanush plays in the Tamil version, while Priyamani will be taking the place of Manju Warrier.

Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran, was based on the novel ‘Vekkai’ by Poomani. The movie highlights the caste discrimination that is prevalent in Indian society, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

The movie revolves around a farmer from a downtrodden community who is forced to go on the run in order to save his second son from the consequences of murdering a wealthy man who is from the “upper caste”, especially after losing his first son because of the same man.

It is also said that the film was loosely inspired by the Kilvenmani massacre, which took place in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district in 1968. The incident involved the killing of 44 people, mainly the family members of labourers from the Dalit community, by a group of people that was reportedly led by the labourers’ landlords.