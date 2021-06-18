Beauty brand Paul Penders has unveiled a unique new product. The vegan MySkin Fitness Complexion Booster is a special serum that is made from marine seaweed and mujonso bitter herb, a miracle ingredient. They claim that it is the world’s first marine-herb product.

The mujonso herb, which is found in central Africa, is called ‘women’s herb’ and is packed with antioxidants. The seaweed used, on the other hand, is red marine algae found in the central Caribbean Sea near Panama. It has anti-aging and intense moisturising properties, which improves skin elasticity.

The serum has shown to improve cells' natural function and to increase skin’s protection from UV rays when used regularly.

In addition to the seaweed and herb, the product also uses Paul Penders’ 100-year signature formula, LevensESSENTIE GOLD, a concoction of extracts from 22 organic herbs, fruit enzymes, antioxidants and vitamins A, C and E for youthful skin.

Rs.1,875. Available online.

