Show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community by investing in these statement pieces that range from watch straps made from recycled material to hand-braided bands.

Pipa Bella

The jewellery label has teamed up with Naz foundation, an NGO that addresses issues related to sexuality and HIV/AIDS, to create a special collection of ‘Pride bands.’ The rainbow colours of the Pride flag are reflected in the collection, which comprises four unique styles, made with braided thread and enamel on metal. Rs.100 upwards. Available online.

Adidas

This isn’t the first time Adidas has launched a Pride collection. We’ve come to expect it from the brand these days. Their Pride 2021 collection for India features Pride shoes, selected pieces from their Pride 2021 campaign, Love Unites, and Pride flag-themed hoodies and tank tops. Rs.2,499 upwards. Available online.

Apple

Apple has launched two watch straps for Pride Month — the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop. The former is stretchable and is created from 16,000 recycled polyester yarn filaments and super fine silicone threads, while the latter is lightweight, soft and breathable and is crafted out of nylon. Both straps feature the colours of the Pride flag and are available in two sizes — 40 mm and 44 mm. Rs.3,900 upwards. Available online.

Purple Peanut

Purple Peanut, a Mumbai-based brand that’s in the news for its quirky T-shirts, crop tops, sweatshirts and hoodies has a special section dedicated to Pride 2021. From quirky lines celebrating Pride, to interesting variations of the Pride flag and other symbols that the LGBTQIA+ community hold dear, they’ve got it all. Rs.499 upwards. Available online.

Converse

Since 2015, Converse has donated more than $1.3 million in support of international LGBTQIA+ organisations. Their Pride collection for India, this year, features quite a few options of the rainbow flag and trans flag colours in their Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor All Star ranges; and a rainbow hip pack that screams Pride. Rs.1,971 upwards. Available online.

Disney

The Disney Pride collection for 2021 in India features a wide collection of T-shirts, mugs and tote bags. Featuring 16 products on a dedicated page for Pride, as always, Disney has something for everyone in the family. We particularly love the Mickey Mouse T-shirt that proudly says, ‘Belong, Believe, Be Proud.’ Rs.349 upwards. Available online.