Ishaan Khatter wraps up the final leg of Pippa

Actor Ishaan Khatter wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming war film Pippa. The Dhadak actor took to social media and posted a few pictures announcing the same. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The periodic war drama is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, and is helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon.

Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post on Monday afternoon reads, “Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa. See you in cinemas soon.”

The film is set to make its debut in theatres on December 9 this year and underscores the bravery of brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th cavalry tank squadron of the 1971 warfare.

The film commemorates the 50th anniversary of the war that led to Bangladesh’s liberation.